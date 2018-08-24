Movies Winona And Keanu Have Been In Together

Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeve’s on-screen chemistry is the stuff of Hollywood legends. Good friends for 30 years now, word is they may even be married! Alas, the last bit is only because a real Romanian priest presided over the marriage of their on-screen characters in 1992’s Dracula.

Still, if this is one of your favourite Hollywood pairings, you’ll be able to see it play out on screen in Destination Wedding. Showing in local cinemas beginning 20th September, it’s about two people who meet on the way to a destination wedding. Soon, the mismatched pair discover they have a lot in common — including a mutual dislike for each other, despite circumstances pushing them together.

In other words, expect explosive chemistry and banter from Winona and Keanu’s characters!

Destination Wedding (2018)

Here are three other films Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves have acted in together:

The Private Lives of Pippa Lee (2009)

Pippa Lee, who seems to lead a charmed life, is slowly unravelling at the seams and out to discover herself. Winona and Keanu have bit roles in this comedy.

A Scanner Darkly (2006)

This adaptation of a science-fiction novel is recommended for fans of dystopian storylines a la Blade Runner. It also stars Robert Downey Jr. before he found fame as Iron Man.

Dracula (1992)

Most people seem to agree that this is an awful trailer for a wonderful movie. So, don’t let this short clip scare you off — literally and metaphorically! If nothing else, watch it for the scene where Winona and Keanu’s characters get married. 😉

