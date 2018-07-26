MOVIES YOU DON’T WANT TO MISS!

It’s a season for spectacular movies! There’ll be lots to look forward to on the silver screen till the end of the year. Here are a few movie highlights for each month.

JULY

Ant-Man and The Wasp

Now showing

Paul Rudd is back in the red Ant-Man suit as Scott Lang, but this time alongside Evangeline Lilly as the Wasp. Watch the two work together on their urgent mission, digging up secrets long buried in the past.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Now showing

You can dance! You can jive! Starring Amanda Seyfried and the cast from the first Mamma Mia! movie released in 2008 (can you believe it’s been 10 years?), get ready to have the time of your life singing along to the catchy tunes of ABBA with this delightful sequel to everyone’s favourite musical!

Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation

Now showing

Take a family day out to the movies to enjoy the third instalment of the beloved Hotel Transylvania series. Old favourites Mavis and Drac are back, this time on board a luxury Monster Cruise Ship where adventure ensues.