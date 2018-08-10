More Confidence With The All-New Laurier

How many of us hesitate to do certain activities just because it’s “that time of the month”? In fact, for those with heavier period flow, even going to work is risky activity. Well, now you can regain confidence to do anything you want with the All-New Laurier. The choice menstrual pads for many Malaysian women have been improved to be more comfortable and provide better protection.

Launched by Kao Malaysia recently, the improvements have been made by keeping in mind the needs of the modern woman. Topmost in their list is to ensure seamless comfort for women during menstruation. Committed to empowering women with the freedom to lead the lives they want, Kao’s R&D team really put in the elbow grease to create this confidence-boosting innovation.

Features Of The All-New Laurier Pads

Using breakthrough Japanese technology and innovation, the All-New Laurier pads now have these features:-

has an ‘Ultra Absorbent Core’ that keeps all liquid in according to the capacity of the specified types

less irritating as the Ultra Absorvent Core leaves the skin dry

more hygienic as it is easier to wash

available in different types, which are Perfect Comfort in Maxi and Slim sizes, and Night Safe, available with or without gathers

each product is “Made With Love” – signifying the care and commitment poured into innovating the product to be the best for Malaysian women

Putting in a lot of love and attention into the details of designing a brand new look and packaging, the All-New Laurier is available in Perfect Comfort (Maxi & Slim) and Night Safe (with & without gathers). It is indeed every woman’s best monthly companion, going about their daily activities in absolute comfort and confidence! The innovative Japan technology in the All-New Laurier enables skin no leaks and no worries, even on the first two days.

The launch of the new Laurier also sees new packaging for all variants. Thus, do be on the look out for the new designs when shopping for your monthly needs. The packaging is now more vibrant and colourful, adding a pop of spark to your days.

Join The All-New Laurier Made With Love Contest

In conjunction with the launch of the All-New Laurier, an exciting contest was also launched during the event. Up for grabs is a Grand Prize of 5D4N trip to Japan for two, with the extra bonus being your own photographer to help take all those Instagrammable shots. All you have to do to join the contest is to purchase any All-New Laurier products worth at least RM20 and take a photograph that shows your idea of ‘Made With Love’. Then, upload the photo to Kao Laurier’s Facebook page with the hashtag #LaurierMadeWithLove and the photo with the most number of “likes” wins.

For more information, please visit Laurier Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/kaolaurier/ or Kao Malaysia’s official website at http://www.kao.com/my/laurier/.