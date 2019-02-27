4 TYPES OF INSURANCE YOU REALLY NEED

How much should you spend on insurance? With a generous bonus or increment, you may be looking to increase your coverage and add policies. Conversely, you may be bracing for a leaner year and looking to trim your budget (no shame in that, we all go through hard times).

We ask Stanley Hon Seong Kong, a licensed and independent financial adviser, and Lai Choy Ha, a professional estate planner and certified financial planner, about the crucial coverage and policies to get at different stages in life.