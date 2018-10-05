Is Your Financial Planner Licensed Or Certified?

According to the Financial Planning Association of Malaysia (FPAM), there is a difference in roles between a licensed and certified financial planner.

What’s the difference?

A finance professional may not necessarily be a licensed financial planner. For example, unit trust agents, insurance agents and estate planners may not have a financial planning license. Hence, they do not have the authority to sell you certain financial products and services.

In Malaysia, a financial planning license can only come from the Securities Commission. Certified planners, for various reasons, choose not to pursue this license. They typically earn their credentials after passing their exams and have at least 3 years of related experience.

These images below list the differences between a licensed and certified financial planner. They also break down the roles of finance professionals and the services they can provide.

