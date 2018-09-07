Get Moving At Move8’s Malaysia Day Walkathon

How are you spending Malaysia Day this year? May we suggest it be in a manner that makes you more fit and healthy? How about doing the minimum number of steps per day for good health? Fitness startup Asia Fitness Today is organising a series of walkathons and the first one will be this 16 September at Dataran DBKL. Dubbed the #Move8 movement, the #Move8 for Malaysia Day 7KM Walkathon coincides with this month’s KL Car Free Morning, too. If you didn’t already know, 7 kilometres is more or less equivalent to the minimum number of steps per day for optimum health.

The #Move8 For Malaysia Day 7KM Walkathon will be the first in a series of quarterly walks to be organised. During the walkathon, you’ll be able to enjoy the sights and sounds of Kuala Lumpur as you reach your minimum number of steps per day with family and friends. Take in the beauty of the newly-rehabilitated riverside, where the city was built around the meeting point of the Klang River and Gombak River, as well as the remarkable Sultan Abdul Samad building. Then walk all the way to the KLCC Twin Towers before doubling back. Take a look at the map here.

The #Move8 For Malaysia Day Walkathon

You can join the #Move8 For Malaysia Day Walkathon at RM50 per person. Asia Fitness Today will donate 10% from the fees to MERCY Malaysia. MERCY is a non-profit organisation that provides humanitarian and medical assistance in Malaysia and abroad. Meanwhile, each participant will receive a commemorative 999 silver coin, breakfast, a goody bag, and an entry to a lucky draw. Prize sponsors include Amnig, ICON Fitness, Jump Street Asia, Meesha Sukira and Nusantara Bullion Exchange. Purchase tickets at www.move8.org quick, as registration closes this 12 September.

Following this initial walkathon, other #Move8 locations will include Penang, Langkawi Island, Cameron Highlands, and Kundasang in Sabah. There are even plans to bring the movement to other ASEAN countries. If you’re an avid participant of walkathons, follow #Move8 or Asia Fitness Today for updates on upcoming events. If you successfully complete the entire walkathon series, you could receive a special prize to mark the achievement by Malaysia Day 2020.

So get moving and register yourself for the walkathon. If nothing else, it’s a fun activity to do with family and friends this Malaysia Day weekend!

Main photo by Tirachard Kumtanom from Pexels.