Meghan Markle Is Pregnant And It Hasn’t Shown

Both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex look like they’re in a very happy place right now. Just a few days after the joyous wedding of Prince Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, the official Instagram account of the British royal family, @kensingtonroyal posted that the Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. Since Spring is anytime between March and May, we’re guessing that Meghan is about 2 to 4 months pregnant currently.

The pregnancy announcement was made just a few days after the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, who is descended from the baronet of Brooksbank. Interestingly, this means that he is a (very) distant cousin to Eugenie.

No Tell-Tale Signs of Meghan’s Pregnancy

Prior to the announcement, there appears to have been no signs hinting that Meghan Markle is pregnant. Granted, she may be only 2 or 3 months along and there may not be any bumps showing as yet.

In this photo posted 11 October, Meghan is seen wearing pants and a long coat as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex show off the Invictus Games flag ahead of their visit to the country.

Just two weeks before, Meghan is seen in a fitted shift dress with no signs of pregnancy. Instead, she looks as slim and as svelte as ever.

This photo from 25 September shows her in a peplum top with a front trail. She took part in a netball shootout – thankfully the physical activity did not affect her pregnancy.

We spy a teeeeny bit of a bump under that apron here as she helps cook at The Hubb Community Kitchen back in September. Or it could just be the clothes that she’s wearing. Nevertheless, no one would say Meghan Markle is pregnant just by looking at this photo.

Prince Harry and Meghan are currently on their first joint trip to Australia. According to the official Instagram account, Kensington Royal, the aim is to build an enduring partnership with the people of the country. They are continuing a long-standing tradition of keeping friendly terms with the Commonwealth country. Other royals including the Queen and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also been on official trips Down Under.

We wish the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a smooth and happy pregnancy, and can’t wait for the birth of the British monarchy’s first biracial baby!