Meghan Markle Is Pregnant And It Hasn’t Shown

Both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex look like they’re in a very happy place right now. Just a few days after the joyous wedding of Prince Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, the official Instagram account of the British royal family, @kensingtonroyal posted that the Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. Since Spring is anytime between March and May, we’re guessing that Meghan is about 2 to 4 months pregnant currently.
Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public. 📷PA
The pregnancy announcement was made just a few days after the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, who is descended from the baronet of Brooksbank. Interestingly, this means that he is a (very) distant cousin to Eugenie.
No Tell-Tale Signs of Meghan’s Pregnancy
Prior to the announcement, there appears to have been no signs hinting that Meghan Markle is pregnant. Granted, she may be only 2 or 3 months along and there may not be any bumps showing as yet.
In this photo posted 11 October, Meghan is seen wearing pants and a long coat as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex show off the Invictus Games flag ahead of their visit to the country.
Just two weeks before, Meghan is seen in a fitted shift dress with no signs of pregnancy. Instead, she looks as slim and as svelte as ever.
This photo from 25 September shows her in a peplum top with a front trail. She took part in a netball shootout – thankfully the physical activity did not affect her pregnancy.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex take part in a netball shootout during their visit to Loughborough University to celebrate the achievements of this year’s Coach Core graduates. Established by The Royal Foundation in 2012, Coach Core harnesses the power of sport and its ability to change lives and empower young people. The scheme trains hundreds of 16-24 year olds to be sport coaches.
We spy a teeeeny bit of a bump under that apron here as she helps cook at The Hubb Community Kitchen back in September. Or it could just be the clothes that she’s wearing. Nevertheless, no one would say Meghan Markle is pregnant just by looking at this photo.
"The Hubb Community Kitchen is a place for women to laugh, grieve, cry and cook together. Melding cultural identities under a shared roof, it creates a space to feel a sense of normalcy – in its simplest form, the universal need to connect, nurture, and commune through food, through crisis or joy – something we can all relate to." The Duchess of Sussex is supporting a new charity cookbook, which celebrates the power of cooking to bring people together – visit the link in our bio or our IGTV channel to watch the full film #CookTogether
Prince Harry and Meghan are currently on their first joint trip to Australia. According to the official Instagram account, Kensington Royal, the aim is to build an enduring partnership with the people of the country. They are continuing a long-standing tradition of keeping friendly terms with the Commonwealth country. Other royals including the Queen and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also been on official trips Down Under.
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has made 16 visits to Australia — most recently in 2011, with her first visit in 1954 on her Commonwealth tour, shortly after becoming Queen. Tomorrow The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will start their first joint visit to Australia! The Duke and Duchess are looking forward to meeting as many Australians as possible, and building an enduring partnership with the people of the country 🇦🇺 #RoyalVisitAustralia #Australia
We wish the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a smooth and happy pregnancy, and can’t wait for the birth of the British monarchy’s first biracial baby!