Marvel Heroes Pay Tribute To Their Hero

The world woke up to shocking news today that Stan Lee, creator of many of our favourite superheroes from the Marvel Comics universe, has passed away. Granted, he had definitely lived a long and fruitful life until the age of 95. However, as the living legend that he is, comic and movie lovers have come to expect that he’ll be making his usual cameo in every single Marvel movie to come. While the cause of death is yet unknown, it was reported that Lee was taken to Cedar’s Sinai Medical Centre from his Los Angeles home on Monday in an ambulance.

In the early 1960s, Stan Lee was writing for comics like the humourous Millie the Model series and Westerns such as The Outlaw Kid and The Two-Gun Kid when Marvel asked him to create superhero stories that could rival Superman and Batman, that were published by rival DC Comics. Lee came up with the Fantastic Four, later followed by Spider-Man, the Hulk, Iron Man, Thor, the X-Men and Daredevil. These characters quickly became favourites not just because they were superheroes, but also because they were relatable. Lee’s heroes carried out many heroic acts, but they were also flawed and had their own struggles with everyday life, just like any normal reader out there. #thestruggleisreal

Following the announcement of Lee’s death, many Hollywood actors posted touching messages on their social media accounts, mentioning how he had touched their lives.

Robert Downey, Jr (Iron Man)

Chris Evans (Captain America)

There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 12, 2018

Tom Holland (Spider-Man)

Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk)

Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool)

Chris Hemsworth (Thor)

Chris Pratt (Star Lord/Guardians of the Galaxy)

Zoe Saldana (Gamora)

Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp)

Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye)

Scarlett Johannson (Black Widow)

Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow in the #Avengers franchise, on Stan Lee's death: "The galaxy just gained another Dog Star. Thankful everyday to be a small part of Stan’s universe. He was a legendary visionary and a true artist" https://t.co/IGWH7drGm9 pic.twitter.com/BxnME41P5q — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 12, 2018

Tom Hardy (Venom)

Tessa Mae Thompson (Valkyrie)

Hugh Jackman (Wolverine)

Jessica Alba (Sue Storm/Fantastic Four)

Lou Ferrigno (1970’s Incredible Hulk)

Zendaya (MJ in Spider-Man: Homecoming)

Thank you for lighting up our pages, screens and imaginations, Stan Lee! May your rest in superpower.