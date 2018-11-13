Marvel Heroes Pay Tribute To Their Hero

The world woke up to shocking news today that Stan Lee, creator of many of our favourite superheroes from the Marvel Comics universe, has passed away. Granted, he had definitely lived a long and fruitful life until the age of 95. However, as the living legend that he is, comic and movie lovers have come to expect that he’ll be making his usual cameo in every single Marvel movie to come. While the cause of death is yet unknown, it was reported that Lee was taken to Cedar’s Sinai Medical Centre from his Los Angeles home on Monday in an ambulance.
In the early 1960s, Stan Lee was writing for comics like the humourous Millie the Model series and Westerns such as The Outlaw Kid and The Two-Gun Kid when Marvel asked him to create superhero stories that could rival Superman and Batman, that were published by rival DC Comics. Lee came up with the Fantastic Four, later followed by Spider-Man, the Hulk, Iron Man, Thor, the X-Men and Daredevil. These characters quickly became favourites not just because they were superheroes, but also because they were relatable. Lee’s heroes carried out many heroic acts, but they were also flawed and had their own struggles with everyday life, just like any normal reader out there. #thestruggleisreal
Following the announcement of Lee’s death, many Hollywood actors posted touching messages on their social media accounts, mentioning how he had touched their lives.
Robert Downey, Jr (Iron Man)
Chris Evans (Captain America)
There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!!
— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 12, 2018
Tom Holland (Spider-Man)
Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk)
View this post on Instagram
Sad, sad day. Rest In Power Uncle Stan. You have made the world a better place through the power of modern mythology and your love of this messy business of being human… you let us be extra human… superhuman even. I am deeply honored to have been a small part in the Stan Lee constellation.
Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool)
Chris Hemsworth (Thor)
Chris Pratt (Star Lord/Guardians of the Galaxy)
Zoe Saldana (Gamora)
Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp)
View this post on Instagram
I believe with all my heart that #StanLee would want to be celebrated today. Even through your tears, let’s flood the internet with all the artwork, good, great or awful, that’s ever been created in Stan’s name. Let’s send a reverberation to the other side. #BreakTheInternetForStan #ArtForStan . Start sharing now… (SWIPE image for more amazing, Stan-inspired art work.) . @freethegeekman @abousima @blueman_nyc @neoartcore @the_geek_power @syfy @marvelstudios @marvel
Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye)
Scarlett Johannson (Black Widow)
Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow in the #Avengers franchise, on Stan Lee's death: "The galaxy just gained another Dog Star. Thankful everyday to be a small part of Stan’s universe. He was a legendary visionary and a true artist" https://t.co/IGWH7drGm9 pic.twitter.com/BxnME41P5q
— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 12, 2018
Tom Hardy (Venom)
Tessa Mae Thompson (Valkyrie)
View this post on Instagram
Rest Joyfully, Smiley. You taught us that OUR DIFFERENCES ARE OUR SUPER POWERS. Thank you for creating an universe that inspires us to be more accepting of each other. I feel so honored to have gotten the chance to be super-human— to be reminded that our pain makes us so, just as much as our strength. Excelsior!—“upward and onward to greater glory” indeed.
Hugh Jackman (Wolverine)
Jessica Alba (Sue Storm/Fantastic Four)
View this post on Instagram
Taking a moment to thank the great @therealstanlee for his kindness and it was a huge honor to be part of your universe. The experience I had on #thefantasticfour playing #suestorm #invisiblewoman was so meaningful as a young actress and made a huge impact on me. We will miss you #StanLee #Legend #Excelsior
Lou Ferrigno (1970’s Incredible Hulk)
View this post on Instagram
There are not enough photos or kind words that I could begin to post about my dear friend @therealstanlee ☝🏽 . There was never a time with Stan that we didn’t laugh or effortlessly enjoy being around one another 💚 . My life wouldn’t be the same without this mans incredible talent as a creator, storyteller and friend 👍🏽 . Rest In Peace Stan. I have faith that you are now at peace and you’re with Joan again 🕊 . . . #rip #stanlee #friend #mentor #hulk #talent #marvel #characters #illustrator #legend #buddy #louferrigno #missyou #grateful #goodbyefornow
Zendaya (MJ in Spider-Man: Homecoming)
Thank you for lighting up our pages, screens and imaginations, Stan Lee! May your rest in superpower.