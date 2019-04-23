Malaysian Students Innovate Portable Sunscreen

Like every other Malaysian, we know how important sun protection is, and apply sunscreen whenever we head out, but how long will your sunscreen last on your skin to protect you from the harmful rays? How do you know when to re-apply your sunscreen? Don’t you just wish you can carry a portable sunscreen dispenser with you everywhere we go? The young and innovative winners of L’Oréal Brandstorm 2019 National Finals (Malaysia) got us all covered!

L’Oréal Brandstorm has been a major event that supports and engages young talents for the past 17 years. The event had successfully attracted many students with outstanding and inventive ideas. In the past 6 months, students from across Malaysia have been competing for the ultimate sport to represent Malaysia at the International Finals in Paris, and the winning team “Soleil” is all set to present their ideas to the world in France next month.

The powerful team is made up of Ivy Wong, Wong Wee Wen, and Tee Zhen Hong, students of the University of Nottingham, Malaysia. The trio shared that their inspiration comes from their everyday life. Exposing our skin to the sun can be dangerous but the awareness of sun protection seems to be very lacking. They realized that many people just give up applying sunscreen to protect themselves from the sun’s ray. “Some are lazy to do so, whereas some will only apply it when they leave the house because they have no idea when to re-apply it after that, ”says Ivy.

Zhen Hong went on to explain that “My UV Armour” provides a streamlining sun protection experience to the consumers from instilling awareness, detection of UV and sunscreen, dispenser and a reminder all in a single device. Whilst saving our skin, the team also did not forget to save the earth by using biodegradable packaging that will not do any harm to our environment.

It is not hard to feel the good chemistry between the team members when I was talking to them, and it surprised me when the trio said that they were not even acquaintances prior to the competition. “Our team was formed in the most random way,” says Wee Wen. Since the team major in different courses respectively, they are able to complement each other and look into problems from all perspectives, which lead them to an all-rounded idea.