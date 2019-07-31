Malaysian ARMY, You Can Now Pre-order BTS IDOL Dolls and UNO Cards!

That’s right, Malaysian ARMY! Seeing how the UNIQLO BT21 T-shirts flew off shelves on the first day, it’s safe to expect anything BTS-related to sell quickly. So, act fast if you’re eyeing the dolls or UNO Cards. Although who are we kidding, you’re probably considering getting both, right? 😉

Alternatively, Toys “R” Us Malaysia has opened the pre-sale on their website. By all means, listen to the group’s ‘Blood, Sweat and Tears’ song while placing your order. It’s a lot more comfortable than pouring actual blood, sweat and tears into getting your bias’s plastic replica.

The BTS IDOL dolls are RM104.90 each, and the UNO BTS is RM25.90. There are 7 dolls, one for each member of BTS.

The dolls are modelled after the group’s ‘IDOL’ music video:

(Some criticise the dolls for looking Westernised and, well, not true to life. But, we’ll leave it to you to decide.)

If you need a little bit more time to save up, the BTS IDOL dolls and UNO cards will officially go on sale on 15th August. The stores they’ll be available at include Hamleys, Isetan, SOGO, Robinsons, Tesco, Popular Bookstores, 7-Eleven, MyNews, Metrojaya, and Lazada Mattel e-Store.

Malaysian ARMY can also look out for in-mall roadshows in Klang Valley from August to September. From 5:30pm to 7:30pm on 15th September, fans can gather in front of Pavillion Kuala Lumpur’s entrance for a special interactive LED display. The 2-hour special will unify the collective photos of the fans, in real time, together with those of the idols.