Luke Perry Has Died At Only 52 Years Old

If you are a woman and were a teenager or young adult in the 90’s, we understand if you’re not okay today. Yes, the world just lost another icon as 90’s heart-throb Luke Perry passed away Monday after suffering a stroke last week, on Wednesday.

It was reported just last week that Perry had a stroke and was hospitalised. When he was picked up by ambulance at his home in Sherman Oaks, it seemed that he was still able to communicate with the paramedics and was responsive, according to TMZ. However, updates by the entertainment website states that he had been placed in a medically induced coma, which was later explained by his rep as him as being sedated rather than in a coma.

Today, we received news early in the morning that our Dylan McKay has left us forever.

Suffered From Other Health Problems

It seems that prior to his stroke, Perry had other health complications, including back problems that needed to be surgically fixed, as reported by Australia’s news.com.au. Before that, in 2015, he had also found precancerous growths in his body after he had a colonoscopy done. The scare prompted him to be an advocate for early detection of colorectal cancer.

Following this, Perry decided to maintain a healthier diet to decrease the risk of colorectal cancer. He was also often spotted at the neigbourhood gym getting in some exercise routines.

Luke Perry Then And Now

For many of us, Luke Perry was Dylan McKay, the brooding bad boy in TV show Beverly Hills, 90210 who had a hard time choosing between Brenda Walsh and Kelly Taylor as the group of teens journeyed through their pre-adult years.

However, these days he is more well-known by the younger generation as Fred Andrews of the hit Netflix show, Riverdale. As Archie’s dad, Perry’s character was arguably the least insane and/or criminally-inclined of the adults. With his demise, it is unsure yet how the show will progress, but it seems unlikely that the actor will be replaced by another in the same role. Given that the show’s plotlines tend to skew towards the sinister anyway, it is possible that the character might be killed off.

What’s notable about Perry’s role as Fred Andrews is that parents and their teens have a common show to bond over with the inclusion of this 90’s dream man in the show, which also features other 90’s teen stars like Molly Ringwald and Skeet Ulrich. While the tweens and teenagers are undoubtedly drawn towards the younger actors like Cole Sprouse and KJ Apa, it’s undeniable that Fred Andrews is one of the most beloved characters on the show. Riverdale will definitely never be the same without Fred, and without Luke Perry.

Meanwhile, we leave you with the three clips featuring some of Luke Perry’s best moments as Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210 just for nostalgia’s sake.