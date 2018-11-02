Let’s Do Good With Budimas!

Navigation

Women's Weekly
November 2, 2018
By Aileen Chow
The Budimas Charitable Foundation is a non-profit and non-govermental organisation committed to aiding orphans and less fortunate children in Malaysia.

Budimas serves breakfast to more than 6,000 children from over 100 public schools across the nation.

Led by Principal Officer Anne Rajasaikaran, Budimas has launched three core initiatives – Budimas Home Charity Fund, Budimas Food Charity Fund and Budimas Education Charity Fund – to give these children a second chance in life to a better education, accommodation and nutritious food.

On top of supporting over 1,600 children from 31 homes across the country, the Budimas Home Charity Fund also built and is currently operating the Budimas Orion Home located in Senawang, Negeri Sembilan. The home provides holistic support and up to 150 children with ages ranging from 4 to18 years old are under their care.

The Budimas Food Charity Fund began in July 2010 shortly after Anne’s encounter with a group of malnourished children in Kapar, Klang. Today, Budimas serves breakfast to more than 6,000 children from over 100 public schools across the nation. “To me, feeding the children is the best thing you can do for them,” says Anne.

Ms Anne Rajasaikaran, Principal Officer of the Budimas Charitable Foundation.

The Budimas Education Charity Fund aims to provide education opportunities to the less fortunate children in Malaysia.

The Budimas Home Charity Fund supports over 1,600 children from charitable homes across the country.

In 2015, as an extension from the Budimas Food Charity Fund, five libraries have been built in various locations for the benefit of the Orang Asli community.

The Budimas Food Charity Fund was initiated to ensure that children from poor families will not go to school hungry.

Through Budimas, these children have a chance at getting better-quality education, accommodation and nutritious food, and hence enjoy a better quality of life.

