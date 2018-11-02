Let’s Do Good With Budimas!

The Budimas Charitable Foundation is a non-profit and non-govermental organisation committed to aiding orphans and less fortunate children in Malaysia.

Led by Principal Officer Anne Rajasaikaran, Budimas has launched three core initiatives – Budimas Home Charity Fund, Budimas Food Charity Fund and Budimas Education Charity Fund – to give these children a second chance in life to a better education, accommodation and nutritious food.

On top of supporting over 1,600 children from 31 homes across the country, the Budimas Home Charity Fund also built and is currently operating the Budimas Orion Home located in Senawang, Negeri Sembilan. The home provides holistic support and up to 150 children with ages ranging from 4 to18 years old are under their care.

The Budimas Food Charity Fund began in July 2010 shortly after Anne’s encounter with a group of malnourished children in Kapar, Klang. Today, Budimas serves breakfast to more than 6,000 children from over 100 public schools across the nation. “To me, feeding the children is the best thing you can do for them,” says Anne.