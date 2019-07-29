I Let My Twin Sister Take My Place On My Wedding Day

Growing up, my bff was my sister. We did everything together, from playing with the same toys, to reading the same books and eating the same food. We even had the same friends in school. This might seem strange to some people, but it’s because May* is my twin sister… and they say twins share an affinity.

I have never felt that I needed anyone else in my life other than May. She’s not just a twin sister and best friend, she’s my confidante whom I can trust all my secrets to. Even when we went to different colleges, our bonds did not break. We might have developed some different friends and priorities then, but we still talked about everything and shared everything… from new interests to gossip in school… and cute boys we liked.

Not long after we both graduated from university and found jobs, May moved out as she found a job at the other end of Singapore. I stayed at home with our parents, but kept in constant contact with May. She would visit us during weekends and we would have lunch together to catch up.