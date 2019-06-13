Lee Chong Wei Thanks Supporters In a Tear-Jerking IG Post

After a notable 19-year career, badminton legend and former world champion, Datuk Lee Chong Wei has officially announced his retirement from the professional scene today (June 13). In a press conference, Chong Wei said the decision was made following health concerns over his battle with cancer.

“I was given eight questionnaires to answer about my conditions and the outcome came out to show that I’m not fit to do high intensity activities. So it’s not suitable for me to exert myself for the sake of my health,” he said at a press conference in Putrajaya today.

With that, the world champion, who had garnered 69 titles throughout his career, including 46 titles in the now-defunct Superseries – the Badminton World Federation’s (BWF) top-flight circuit, thanked the his supporters and the Malaysian public for having his back.

In an Instagram post @leechongweiofficial, Chong Wei explained the reason for his retirement, and expressed gratitude for his family, fans and supporters. The tear-jerking post also touched on his fears as he battled cancer, and his dream for an Olympic gold.

He also spoke about his time with his family and kids, and his role as a father and husband, and expressed his resolutions on spending more time with them while focusing on his health. Chong Wei signed out by thanking his fans again.

Rest well, and all the best, LCW!