Le French Festival Is Here In Malaysia!

Le French Festival 2019 celebrates all thing french from the culture and heritage, the arts, workshops to food! It’s organised by Alliance Française (AF) and the Embassy of France in Malaysia. They will be around in Kuala Lumpur for the next couple of weeks and will be in other parts of Malaysia too. Have you and your family immerse in the rich French culture with these upcoming events!
Check out the Le French Festival Activities below
For the film junkie
This will be a ‘festival in a festival’ as the French Film Festival with GSC will be screening an array of award-winning films – from comedies, dramas, thrillers and more.
We recommend you watch “FUNAN”, an animated film that won Best Movie Award at the Annercy Animated Film Festival 2018. We heard that it will be showing at GSC Mid Valley on 20th April.
Here are the timings for the movie screenings.