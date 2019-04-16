Le French Festival Is Here In Malaysia!

For the film junkie

via GIPHY

This will be a ‘festival in a festival’ as the French Film Festival with GSC will be screening an array of award-winning films – from comedies, dramas, thrillers and more.

We recommend you watch “FUNAN”, an animated film that won Best Movie Award at the Annercy Animated Film Festival 2018. We heard that it will be showing at GSC Mid Valley on 20th April.

Here are the timings for the movie screenings.