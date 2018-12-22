Navigation

Last Minute Xmas Shopping Ideas

It's never too late to shop for Christmas until the fat lady sings!
December 22, 2018
By Saidah
Photo by: Marks & Spencer

Photo by: Marks & Spencer

There are two types of people in this world. One who’s disciplined enough to do their Christmas shopping a week or even a month before the day comes. And then there are the #YOLO ones. Those who gets a thrill out of shopping at the eleventh hour. Could you take a wild guess which one is us?

Whichever type of shopper you are, you should definitely take note that Marks & Spencer has some crazy amazing Christmas goodies in store for you. Especially if you are looking to do all your shopping in one place. Whether you’re looking for a glitzy Christmas attire, comfy pajamas or delicious treats, they’ve got your back.

The Weekly’s were lucky enough to get a sneak preview of their latest Christmas collection in Singapore not long ago and because we’re in a sharing mood, we’ve decided to share some of them with you!

Photo by: Marks & Spencer

This is only one of the many selection of chocolates that Marks & Spencer has in store. The best part is you can save the hassle of wrapping it because it’s gorgeous on its own!

Photo by: Marks & Spencer

A little bubbly for those Christmas get-together

Photo by: Marks & Spencer

Not one to bake or pressed for time? They have just the thing for you.

Photo by: Marks & Spencer

Shaine Wong donning Marks & Spencer Sparkly Wool Jumper

Photo by: Marks & Spencer

Rock an oversized winter coat like Anis Nabilah did by simply letting it hang on your shoulders. Anis is wearing Marks & Spencer Single Breasted Coat in Ochre

Photo by: Marks & Spencer

Rubini Sambanthan is wearing the gorgeous Marks & Spencer Animal Print Long Sleeve Skater Midi Dress

Photo by: Marks & Spencer

One for each day of the month!

Photo by: Marks & Spencer

Can’t think of anything to gift? Break the tradition and present them with a box filled with beautiful baubles!

Photo by: Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer Christmas decorations

Photo by: Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer Christmas decorations

