What do you know about gastrointestinal cancers?

Did you know that colorectal cancer is the second most common type of cancer in Malaysia – after breast cancer? That’s according to data from the Malaysian Oncological Society. In addition, cancer of the pancreas and liver, both also part of the gastrointestinal system, rank within the top 10 of death-causing cancers in the country.

Thankfully, awareness and early intervention makes a world of difference in terms of recovery rate and your quality of life. With such high incidence of gastrointestinal cancers among us, it is crucial that we arm ourselves with primary knowledge about detection, treatment, and preventive measures.

Subang Jaya Medical Centre is organising a free public health forum titled “Gastrointestinal Cancers: What You Should Know?” and there will be informative talks by health experts touching on topics such as colorectal, liver and pancreatic cancers, as well as medical nutrition therapy.

When: August 4, 2018 (this Saturday)

Time: 1.30pm to 4.30pm

Where: Vistana Hotel, Jalan Teluk Sisek, 25000 Kuantan, Pahang

Cost: Free but registration is required

How to register: Contact Kelly Lai or Catherine Lee at 019-377 1400/03-5639 1212

For general info: Email [email protected] or [email protected], or visit www.ramsaysimedarby.com/hospitals/sjmc