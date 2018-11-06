Why You Need to Go For A Check-up

In the second episode of Hang Out at Dome Cafe Malaysia with Her World, Eena dives into the topic easily ignored by women especially when they feel fine. Chatting with a clinical psychologist from Rekindle Centre for Systemic Therapy, Puveshini Rao, L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science Rising Talent 2018, Dr Yuki Ho, and fitness coach, radio host and YouTuber Linora Low, Eena tries to find out “Why women are scared to go for checkups?”
Four Reasons You Should Go Get A Checkup Today!
- Early detection not only saves lives, it’ll always keep costs of treating your medical concern lower.
- Bring along a list of questions. This way, you’re gaining as much knowledge as possible to stay confident and calm when it comes to your medical needs.
- Make it a girls’ day out and support each other. If you’d rather not be alone, ask for a friend to come along so she too can get a check-up. There’s no harm in asking for help, ladies.
- Regular check-ups maintain a healthy mind and body. Also, you’ll lower the chance that a health issue may show up silently.