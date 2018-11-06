Why You Need to Go For A Check-up

In the second episode of Hang Out at Dome Cafe Malaysia with Her World, Eena dives into the topic easily ignored by women especially when they feel fine. Chatting with a clinical psychologist from Rekindle Centre for Systemic Therapy, Puveshini Rao, L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science Rising Talent 2018, Dr Yuki Ho, and fitness coach, radio host and YouTuber Linora Low, Eena tries to find out “Why women are scared to go for checkups?”

Four Reasons You Should Go Get A Checkup Today!