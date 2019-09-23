Why Fjord Trout Is So Good For Your Heart

The Norwegians are surely on to something. Not only are they one of the happiest in the world, they also live long. In fact, the average life expectancy of a Norwegian is 81.8 years! While a part of it is has to do with pristine surroundings and an active lifestyle, the Nordic diet plays no small role in a long life well-lived.

Norwegians, on average, consume fresh fish three to four times per week. They’re especially fond of oily fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids, such as Fjord Trout and Norwegian salmon – which may contribute to their lower BMI and healthier hearts.

If you’re watching your waistline, Fjord Trout is a low-fat protein source. As the fish stores fat in its belly, its flesh is lean and firm. You’ll also get vitamins D, B12 and A, along with iodine and antioxidants. Speaking of antioxidants, Fjord Trout has high levels of astaxanthin (giving the fish its red-orange hue), an antioxidant associated with decreased inflammation.

If you dislike the muddy, river-like taste of river trout, you’ll be pleasantly surprised by Fjord Trout. Geosmin, the organic compound which gives river trout its distinct earthy flavour, isn’t found in Fjord Trout. Moreover, farmed Norwegian Fjord Trout swim in cold, crystal-clear Arctic sea water and glacial freshwater!

Will Malaysians Also Benefit from Eating Fatty Fish?

Find out from Dr Surendran Thuraisingam, a consultant cardiologist at CVSKL.

Q: There’s a saying, ‘A fish a day, keeps the cardiologist away’. How does eating fish help the heart?

Dr Surendran: Eating fish increases high density lipoprotein (HDL), aka ‘good cholesterol’, in the blood. Fish such as salmon, trout, herring, sardine and mackerel, in particular, are rich in Omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA).

Q: How does Omega-3 fatty acid benefit the heart?

Dr Surendran: HDL is proven to be anti-atherogenic. By increasing HDL in the blood, it carries away LDL (low density lipoprotein aka “bad cholesterol”) from the site of harm, such as the coronary arteries, and prevents the progress of plaque formation in the arteries. [Source]

Q: How often should we eat fatty fish?

Dr Surendran: The recommended guideline suggests that we should consume fish at least once or twice a week.

Q: Are Omega-3 supplements as good as eating fatty fish?

Dr Surendran: There is no evidence to support this claim. All guidelines recommend eating fish, straight from the source.

Q: What is your favourite way of cooking Fjord Trout or Norwegian salmon?

Dr Surendran: Definitely baked. It uses minimal oil and butter, therefore contributing few calories, but tastes just as delicious. Most importantly, don’t overcook the fish so that the nutrients are still intact, and the fish is moist and tender.

Eating Fjord Trout as a Meal

Fjord Trout fillet is a shade darker and firmer than salmon. As it is slightly more sensitive to heat, just take care not to overcook it and you’re in for a succulent treat.

We Malaysians are used to eating carbs such as rice and noodles. Not to mention, a good deal of spice in every dish! The 7-Day Fjord Trout Meal Plan by HealthifyMe, a partner of Norwegian Seafood Council, factors this in. The meal plan includes rice, noodles, local veggies, as well as familiar herbs and spices.