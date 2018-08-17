What To Eat For Better Mental Focus And Clarity

Pair a healthy diet with regular exercise to stay well — mind, body and soul!

Keep these culprits under lock and key as they cause physical and mental fatigue. Stay away!

• REFINED SUGAR

Refined sugar causes a rapid elevation in blood sugar, triggering an insulin response which removes excess sugar from the blood stream. This, in turn, causes blood sugar to drop suddenly, resulting in brain fog and mental fatigue.

• GLUTEN

If you live a highly stressful life, make sure to cut out wheat and any other foods containing gluten. Your digestive system and adrenals will thank you. Try to opt for whole grains, more complex starches and lots of vegetables.

• COFFEE

Nobody wants to hear it as coffee really pushes us through the day. However, the caffeine in your blood system increases your heart rate, so your body never gets a chance to rest or be in its natural state. Abstain for a day after a couple of days of drinking coffee, and drink no more than three cups daily!

GO FOR:

• OMEGA-3 FATTY ACIDS

Omega-3 fatty acids in the form of EPA and DHA are part of the structural membrane of the brain, playing key roles in mental development and day-to-day functions. These fatty acids can be found in sardines, salmon, mackerel, and tuna.

• DARK, LEAFY GREENS

They’re full of magnesium required for nerve and muscle function, a healthy immune system, and at least 300 biochemical responses in the body, in addition to calcium absorption. They also contain chlorophyll, which promotes the formation of haemoglobin and red blood cells, responsible for transporting oxygen around the body.

• WHOLEGRAINS AND LEAN MEATS

B vitamins from whole grains and lean meat, chicken, fish and many other seafood is vital for smooth signal transmission between neurons, facilitating brain functions such as memory retention, cognitive efficacy, and problem-solving.

• FATTY ACIDS

Fatty acids from nuts (walnuts, avocado, almonds), seeds (sesame seeds, flax seeds), and plant-based oils (olive, canola, coconut, rapeseed oils) are essential to the structural development of the brain.

FEELING PECKISH?

Snack on these instead:

Make a superfood snack by creating a trail mix out of raw cacao beans, goji berries, almonds, and hemp seeds.

Have a green smoothie. Blend together half a banana, one apple, half a mango, spinach and parsley. (Try it before you dismiss it completely. You might love it!)

Sources: Alexia Kulterer, health coach; Sharina Nogot, nutritionist; Stephanie Powell, health and wellness coach.