The Difference Between Probiotics And Prebiotics

Probiotics and prebiotics: You might have seen these words around, but do you know the difference between your “pre’s” and your “pro’s”?

Probiotics

These are healthy (good) bacteria that displaces the number of harmful bacteria in the gut, which helps to improve overall health. Probiotics are naturally found in our body, but can also be found in fermented foods like probiotic yogurt and sauerkraut.

Prebiotics

A prebiotic is a type of fibre which promotes the growth and activity of healthy bacteria in the gut. When

consumed, prebiotics pass undigested through the stomach and small intestine until they reach the large intestine where they become food for the beneficial bacteria living there. Prebiotics are found in many foods, including chickpeas, lentils, beans, garlic, onions, asparagus, cashews, oats and barley. They provide nutrients to the bacteria that support digestion and immune functions.