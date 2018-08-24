Nine Shortcuts For Healthier Meals

In life, there are no shortcuts. That’s true, especially when it comes to losing weight or changing your diet. However, you can still stay healthy and enjoy a good meal just by following these easy-to-remember kitchen hacks and cooking tips. According to Rebecca Mohning, a board-certified sports dietitian and owner of Expert Nutrition, there are easy ways to make food healthier and still maintain its quality or taste. Here’s what you can do to keep your meals tasty and healthy at the same time. It’s a winning combo, if you ask us!

1. Go for balsamic

Use balsamic vinegar as a salad dressing instead of mayonnaise or Thousand Island dressing. “It is lower in calories and provides more nutritional value,” says Sharina Nogot, a certified nutritionist. “Balsamic vinegar contains high levels of antioxidants that prevent cell damage, boost the immune system and reduce your risk of inflammatory problems such as arthritis and hypertension.”

2 Leave sugar for last

If you’re trying to cut out sugar from your diet, make it the last ingredient you add to your dish and only if it’s still necessary. “Sometimes you can choose to omit sugar when creating a dish or, if it does require sugar, you could use real fruits for flavour to add a hint of sweetness,” says Rebecca.

3 Swap out salt

“Lemon enhances the salty taste of food while spices such as basil, cumin or oregano add flavour without the need for salt,” Rebecca explains. “However, be sure to check your spices, such as certain garlic powders, for added salt.” Spices are great salt substitutes as many are known to have fantastic benefits for your health. Certain kinds such as turmeric and cumin are good for decreasing inflammation; garlic increases blood circulation, helps improve memory and lowers cholesterol; and cinnamon is a natural blood sugar regulator.