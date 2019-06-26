Meghan Markle’s Post-Baby Workout Routine

Since Meghan Markle gave birth to her first child, Archie Harrison, the new mum is slowly easing back into a fitness regime.

Your body undergoes massive changes when you’re pregnant. And, getting your pre-baby body back can be a challenge. But it seems like the 37-year-old is in no hurry to get back in shape, reveals royal expert Kate Nicholl.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kate explains that the Duchess of Sussex is “taking it easy” and “hasn’t been hitting the gym” when it comes to her postpartum exercise routine. “She’s enjoying this time. She’s being gentle to herself,” Kate says.

According to Kate, she’s been practising gentle forms of yoga, namely postpartum yoga and baby yoga. These were apparently taught to her by her mother, Doria Ragland, a 62-year-old yoga instructor in LA who flew to the UK in April to visit her daughter just before she gave birth.

In fact, Meghan revealed to Best Health magazine that she and Doria used to practice “mummy-and-me yoga” when she was just seven years old. (Perhaps she’ll carry on the tradition with little Archie when he’s older?)

Plus, there are plenty of benefits of doing yoga, especially postnatal as it can help new mums feel calmer and more relaxed.

Taking It Easy

Another activity Meghan has been doing is taking lots of walks around Windsor Great Park, which is a public area near her home, Frogmore Cottage. “Nothing too strenuous,” Kate adds, “no hard training, no weights.”

We’re glad to hear that Meghan is taking it slow and giving her body a bit of a breather, instead of rushing to the gym. Of course, everybody’s body is different, so it’s essential that new mums do what works best for them.