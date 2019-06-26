Navigation

Meghan Markle’s Post-Baby Workout Routine

Text by Elizabeth Liew for The Singapore Women's Weekly
Since Meghan Markle gave birth to her first child, Archie Harrison, the new mum is slowly easing back into a fitness regime.

Your body undergoes massive changes when you’re pregnant. And, getting your pre-baby body back can be a challenge. But it seems like the 37-year-old is in no hurry to get back in shape, reveals royal expert Kate Nicholl.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kate explains that the Duchess of Sussex is “taking it easy” and “hasn’t been hitting the gym” when it comes to her postpartum exercise routine. “She’s enjoying this time. She’s being gentle to herself,” Kate says.

 

According to Kate, she’s been practising gentle forms of yoga, namely postpartum yoga and baby yoga. These were apparently taught to her by her mother, Doria Ragland, a 62-year-old yoga instructor in LA who flew to the UK in April to visit her daughter just before she gave birth.

In fact, Meghan revealed to Best Health magazine that she and Doria used to practice “mummy-and-me yoga” when she was just seven years old. (Perhaps she’ll carry on the tradition with little Archie when he’s older?)

Plus, there are plenty of benefits of doing yoga, especially postnatal as it can help new mums feel calmer and more relaxed.

Taking It Easy

Another activity Meghan has been doing is taking lots of walks around Windsor Great Park, which is a public area near her home, Frogmore Cottage. “Nothing too strenuous,” Kate adds, “no hard training, no weights.”

We’re glad to hear that Meghan is taking it slow and giving her body a bit of a breather, instead of rushing to the gym. Of course, everybody’s body is different, so it’s essential that new mums do what works best for them.

Young mother and daughter doing yoga exercise

1. Child’s Pose

This comforting pose is great for helping to relieve back pain and other post-pregnancy ailments. Combine it with kegel exercises to help strengthen your pelvic floor muscles that have taken a toll from childbirth.

To do this pose: Go on your knees with your knees apart (hip-width) but your toes touching. Bring your forehead to the floor and stretch your arms forward.

Depositphotos_154947694_l-2015

2. Cow Face Pose

This pose is great for mums who experience shoulder and neck aches from nursing and holding baby for long periods of time. One way to alleviate soreness is to try and be mindful of your shoulder position while feeding baby, but of course that’s easier said than done.

To do this pose: Bring your right arm behind your head, with palm facing inward. Next, bring your left arm behind you with palm facing outwards. Try to interlock your fingers like in the picture above. If you can’t reach, you can grip a belt or strap instead.

Depositphotos_178646234_l-2015

3. Legs Up The Wall

As a new mum, you’re probably struggling with fatigue and exhaustion from all those sleepless nights, not to mention the trauma of labour itself. This pose, also called Viparita Karani, is a restorative pose that aids in blood circulation, breathing and relaxation.

To do this pose: Lie on your back, then swing your legs up to rest against a wall. Place something soft like pillows below your back for support. Bring your arms to your sides and breathe deeply.

Depositphotos_92404688_l-2015

4. Bridge Pose

This calming pose is said to be a great way to relieve anxiety, stress and headaches, which many new mums experience. It also helps to open up the shoulders and chest, as well as strengthen your back muscles that have been strained from sitting or lying down too long.

To do this pose: Lie on your back with your knees bent and slightly apart, feet flat on the floor and toes pointed forward. Keeping your arms by your side, lift your hips away from the floor.

Demonstrating the warrior 2 pose in yoga

5. Warrior II Pose

When you’re ready, work towards rebuilding your stamina and core strength with this super easy standing pose.

To do this pose: Stand on your yoga mat with your legs wide apart and your heels aligned. Make sure your torso is perpendicular to the floor, do not lean forward. The front foot should be pointed forwards, while the back foot is tilted at a 45-degree angle. Stretch out your arms so they’re parallel to the floor, and bend your front knee over your ankle and hold. Repeat with the other leg.

