Easy Ways To Lose Weight (That Really Work!)

EAT FREQUENTLY
Yup, that’s right. Eating often but in smaller amounts keeps your stomach busy. This satiates your appetite, eases digestion and also helps improve metabolism, so your body burns calories faster.
Water First
Water is crucial to a healthy diet as it helps with the detoxification process. In fact, just drink a glass of water whenever you feel hungry. Chances are the hunger will go away and you won’t have the urge to eat something, saving you many calories and helping to lose weight. One way to increase your intake is to keep a bottle of water handy wherever you are.
3 foods that may not be as healthy as you think
- YOGURT
When it comes to yogurt, the plainer, the better. Many low-fat flavoured versions, or those with fruits inside, contain more sugar than you’d imagine. Don’t let culprits like high-fructose corn syrup, artificial sweeteners and colouring spoil this healthy food, which is a good source of calcium. Add your own fruits or sprinkle a little cinnamon to sweeten things up.
- ENERGY BARS
Many of us reach for energy bars when we’re on the go, given that they are marketed as health snacks and made from natural ingredients. But quite a few of them are actually also packed with calories and sugar. Look out for processed ingredients such as high-fructose corn syrup, agave syrup and soy protein isolate. Pick those with a short and easily understandable ingredient list.
- SUSHI ROLLS
You may think you’re not eating any oil and getting a dose of healthy Omega-3 fatty acids from the fish, but many of the sushi rolls served in restaurants also come with calorie-laden special sauces like spicy mayo. Plus, we often eat more than one piece.