Easy Ways To Lose Weight (That Really Work!)

Simple lifestyle changes will help you shed it off the right way.
First appeared in Her World January ;
August 1, 2018
By Amanda Soh

EAT FREQUENTLY

Yup, that’s right. Eating often but in smaller amounts keeps your stomach busy. This satiates your appetite, eases digestion and also helps improve metabolism, so your body burns calories faster.

Water First

Water is crucial to a healthy diet as it helps with the detoxification process. In fact, just drink a glass of water whenever you feel hungry. Chances are the hunger will go away and you won’t have the urge to eat something, saving you many calories and helping to lose weight. One way to increase your intake is to keep a bottle of water handy wherever you are.

3 foods that may not be as healthy as you think

  1. YOGURT
    When it comes to yogurt, the plainer, the better. Many low-fat flavoured versions, or those with fruits inside, contain more sugar than you’d imagine. Don’t let culprits like high-fructose corn syrup, artificial sweeteners and colouring spoil this healthy food, which is a good source of calcium. Add your own fruits or sprinkle a little cinnamon to sweeten things up.

 

  1. ENERGY BARS
    Many of us reach for energy  bars when we’re on the go, given that they are marketed as health snacks and made from natural ingredients. But quite a few of them are actually also packed with calories and sugar. Look out for processed ingredients such as high-fructose corn syrup, agave syrup and soy protein isolate. Pick those with a short and easily understandable ingredient list.

 

  1. SUSHI ROLLS 
    You may think you’re not eating any oil and getting a dose of healthy Omega-3 fatty acids from the fish, but many of the sushi rolls served in restaurants also come with calorie-laden special sauces like spicy mayo. Plus, we often eat more than one piece.

 

