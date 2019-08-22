7 Scenic Trails In Singapore You Should Explore

Singapore is often referred to as a concrete jungle but, if you know where to look, there’s a lot of nature to be found too. The beautiful Singapore Botanic Gardens became the first UNESCO Heritage Site in 201, but there are many other parks and gardens around the island that are spectacular too.

Whether you’re walking, hiking or cycling, take the chance to get up close and personal with nature at these trails. And prepare to be bowled over by what you see.

The Southern Ridges

This area comprises 10km of green open spaces that connect Mount Faber Park, Telok Blangah Hill Park, HortPark, Kent Ridge Park and Labrador Nature Reserve. It’ll take you three to five hours to walk through the whole area but it’s probably best to take your time and do them in bits so that you can truly appreciate your surroundings. Because there truly is a lot to see here – highlights include Henderson Waves, a wave-like structure consisting of a series of undulating curved ‘ribs’ and is the highest pedestrian bridge in Singapore, and the Marang Trail, which leads you to the top of Mount Faber.

There are several trails including some very impressive park connectors, which means you’ll have no issues figuring out where you’re going. Take a walk to boost your health, a ‘kaypoh’ trip just to see what kinds of nature you’ll find here, a day out bonding with family/friends, or just a trip exploring the area to make your Instagram followers jealous of the dazzling photos you’ll be posting. It’s one of the best spots on our island to get stunning panoramic views of the city, harbour and the Southern Islands.

To start, head to Mount Faber Park and go up the Marang Trail. Use these routes as a guide. More info here.