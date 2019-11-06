5 Ways to Help Your Parents Stay Healthy and Active

If you’re caring for your parents, it is important to know regular exercise and the right nutrition not only helps them keep chronic illnesses at bay, it also helps preserve their muscles health. Here are five ways to help mum and dad to stay healthy and active as they enter the golden years.

Follow A Balanced Diet Incorporating Muscle Nutrients

Maintaining a balanced diet goes beyond making sure that mum and dad get a healthy dose of fruits and vegetables. The body requires important nutrients and sufficient protein as it ages to support overall health and muscle strength. However, no single food provides all the nutrients for good health, so it is important to make sure mom and dad eat a variety of foods for different vitamins and nutrients.

There is also another nutrient that should be the mainstay of your parents’ diet. HMB, a muscle building ingredient, can help in maintaining muscles and physical function as your parents age. HMB is a metabolite of the essential amino acid leucine and has been shown to help the body regain strength. Small amounts of HMB can be found in avocados, citrus fruits, cauliflower and catfish, but these are not enough to fully support mom and dad’s overall muscle health and strength. Hence, oral nutritional supplementation with HMB can help keep them strong.