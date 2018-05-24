Keep Your Resume Updated While On An Indefinite Break

More and more women nowadays at some point in their career will opt to either take leave or take a break from working to focus on other areas in their lives. Some may do it to pay more attention to a new baby or to devote more time to managing their children’s daily activities.

Some might take a sabbatical to study, while others may take a gap year to travel the world, accompany a spouse stationed overseas, or pursue other personal interests.

However, for those who are only taking a temporary break, a gap of a year or a few years in the resume might not bode well for future job applications. What’s a girl to do when her career isn’t the one and only thing in her life and the thought of restarting from the bottom does not seem appealing?

We asked Trine Tveen Nielsen, brand building expert and co-founder of LinkMotility Sdn Bhd, which helps women fill this gap by building a “portable career” or develop a self-employment solution, to share some pointers.

Trine/Nielsen herself has had experience where she decided to open her own business as a branding expert, with her background in graphic design and advertising, and found out that same week that she was pregnant with her third child.

She decided to see through both ambitions of being a wonderful and attentive mother as well as a successful business owner of the best branding bureau in the region, and went at it running her business from home the first year.

She made sure not to have major gaps in her work experience, which provided better credibility and confidence for her clients.

Here are Trine’s/Nielsen’s tips for staying on top of your career while you are on an indefinite break:

1.Don’t tell people that you are leaving your career

Let your network know the reasons you are leaving, but that it is only temporarily. If you are starting a family, inform them about the changes you want to make when you come back, and if you are moving abroad, tell them about the adventure waiting for you. But for any reason, don’t say that you are leaving!

2. Act like you never left

Remind yourself never to present yourself as “former something”. You’ve earned your title through study and hard work. That you are not working temporarily is not a barrier for using your professional title.

3. Plan your career path during your break

Define the gap between your present level in your career and the next, and make a plan for what it takes to seal the gap. Do you need to study? Or do you need to look into your networking? This is something you can plan and work on when you are not working for a while.

4. Play the networking game

Register for minimum two monthly networking events or conferences within your industry. And remember to introduce yourself to people you don’t know. It is all about entering new circles and adding value to your connections. Connect people you believe have common interests or goals. They will remember you for it, and they will “owe you a favour”.

5. Have your business cards ready

If you resigned from your job, make business cards promoting your skills and professional title. If you are on maternity leave, use the ones from work.

6. Find a mentor or a sponsor

When you leave or when you consider returning, find a mentor or a sponsor. The roles are quite separate. A sponsor is someone with influence over senior decision makers who will champion your career progression in the organisation while a mentor would coach and guide you on a regular basis with everyday challenges.

7. Upgrade your skills to stay current

There are many free online courses available, so go ahead and try it out. Most of them will even give you a certificate as proof of your upgraded skills.

“You can also consider being a mentor yourself,” says Trine/Nielsen. “It looks good on a CV, and it feels really good helping others, while also being a journey that both mentor and mentee will learn from.”

“There is also volunteering work, but be aware that women have a tendency to choose charity projects by heart,” Trine/Nielsen adds. “My best advice when it comes to charity and volunteering work is to find a connection between the project and your profession. Are you a teacher? You can teach orphans or refugees and it still adds value to you CV. If you have an accounting background, offering your assistance fund-raising for WWF, for example, also makes sense.”

And when you’re finally ready to apply for jobs and go to interviews, Trine suggests two must do’s:-

Build your self-confidence

Self-confidence, while hard to build, is a key component to any job interview. How can you expect anyone to find the light in you if you don’t let it shine? Write down your skills and read them up every morning. It is good for your self-esteem, and you find it easier to mention them when introducing yourself. For those with absolute minimum self-esteem; work backwards from what you’re worst at ending with what you’re less worst at, and you’ll find your top skills as last mentioned.

Be prepared

Do your homework and take a deep dive into the core of the business. Search online for the business, read its history, understand its challenges, vision and mission. And most importantly; find the parallels between your professional identity and the business culture and needs. This is where you can gleam and shine at the interview.

Expert’s Bio:

Trine Tveen Nielsen is a premier brand building expert with more than 15 years experience – advising professionals and industry on how to build future-proof corporate brands and personal brands supported by an impressive graphic identity.

As the Co-Founder of the international first-mover consultancies, LinkMotility Sdn Bhd and LinkMotility Inc., it is her mission and passion to work toward solving the ‘dual-career issue’, one of the biggest challenges for modern families in the international workplace, where multi-national companies have a vested interest in finding innovative solutions to avoid costly assignment failures and attract globally talented candidates.

Today, LinkMotility provides one of the most actionable spouse programs in the industry: SpouseTalent, which helps provide mobile employees’ partners with a portable career or self-employment solution to bring with them whereever they move to.

Text by Reza Zurien