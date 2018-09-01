Why JapaMala Tioman Is A Tropical Paradise

As the postcard-pretty cove came into view, Andy, who picked us up from the ferry, beamed: “Welcome to JapaMala!” He may as well have said “welcome to paradise” – if paradise is a white-sand beach, wooden villas nestled in dense green foliage, and a quaint jetty with a rustic boardwalk that stretches across the clear blue-green sea.

The sea is so calm on most days that you can look down from the boardwalk and see fishes darting through the water. If you’re lucky, you may even spot the docile black-tip reef shark. This sprawling yet very low-density resort is everything it sets out to be: rustic-luxe, eco-conscious, intimate, and serene. Everyone on staff is so friendly and attentive, but never intrusive.