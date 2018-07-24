Should You Share Travel Pictures On Social Media?

If you’re reading this, chances are you fall into one of two categories:

You constantly update everyone when you’re travelling. Think: pictures of you packing, of your luggage bags, checking in at the airport, relaxing on the plane, getting off the plane… everything. You tell everyone you care about (and who will listen) to keep their travel pictures off social media, as it could pose a security risk and comes across as a #humblebrag.

If you’re the first, there is truth and wisdom in number two’s reminders to save those pictures for only those who are in your inner circle. This applies to your vacation plans too, such as itineraries and boarding pass details.

According to experts, sharing too much on social media while travelling can make you a target of thieves. These days, many burglars use social media to find out if someone’s home is empty – especially during peak travel periods, like festive seasons and school holidays.

NordVPN is a Virtual Private Network provider that helps protect online privacy by hiding an Internet user’s IP address and substituting it with NordVPN’s server’s IP address in any country of choice. Here’s some advice from them on how to enjoy sharing on social media without compromising on safety.