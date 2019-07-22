Halal Food and Mosques in Western Australia

The new Tourism Western Australia’s Muslim Guide to Western Australia has been officially launched here!

This Muslim guide intends to inspire Muslim visitors to travel across Western Australia, by highlighting the availability of halal food and mosques. So here’s a taste of what the guide has to offer:

Must-try halal eateries!

Enjoy a relaxed atmosphere and belly dance performances, while tucking into authentic Lebanese food.

Miss goreng-goreng and traditional Malay cuisine? Then, this is the stop to add to your itinerary!

Swing by for delicious satay in Perth, alongside other familiar Malaysian fare such as noodles and rice.

Whet your appetite with delectable Turkish cuisine in the port city of Fremantle, just 30 minutes from Perth City.

Swipe left to find a mosque near you in Western Australia.