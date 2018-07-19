Is Encore Melaka Worth Watching?

Encore Melaka is a new cultural show in Melaka that promises to be an immersive visual and auditory experience. It certainly sounds promising on paper with director Wang Chaoge at the helm — she’s the very same lady behind the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games Opening Ceremony!

It’s also the very first show in China’s famed Impression and Encore Series to be set overseas. The series has a reputation for bringing to life local legends and folklore through ingenious use of space, special effects and a large cast.

This trailer offers a glimpse of the 200 Malaysian performers and the show’s stunning audio-visual effects:

At RM128 (normal) and RM148 (peak) for a standard seat, tickets are a little pricey (click here for pricing and seating plan). Though, it’s arguably justified given the scope of this production. So is it worth adding to your itinerary, or making travel plans just to watch it?

I was invited back to my hometown to catch a preview of Encore Melaka. Here’s what I thought of it.