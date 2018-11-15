How ZafigoX 2018 Inspired Women Travellers

Wanderlust is something many of us experience. But as women, we’re often held back by responsibilities, self-doubt, and sometimes fear. The latter can be especially daunting, as it’s a very valid concern.

ZafigoX 2018 sought to change that by empowering women through informed travel. Over three days, from 9th to 11th November, the second installment of ZafigoX hosted more talks and workshops than the year before. And this time round, it was a standalone event at The Gardens Hotel, Mid Valley City, KL. (In 2017, it was part of the George Town Festival.)

The event is an initiative by social activist and travel enthusiast Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir. ZafigoX 2018’s opening remarks were delivered by deputy prime minister, YAB Dato’ Seri Dr Wan Azizah Dr Wan Ismail.

ZafigoX has become known as a space for women to be inspired by trailblazers who have accomplished extraordinary feats. And to connect with other women who share similar passions and interests.