How ZafigoX 2018 Inspired Women Travellers

When trailblazers and globetrotters meet together under one roof...
All About Her
Her Inspirasi
November 15, 2018
By Adelina Tan
Wanderlust is something many of us experience. But as women, we’re often held back by responsibilities, self-doubt, and sometimes fear. The latter can be especially daunting, as it’s a very valid concern.

ZafigoX 2018 sought to change that by empowering women through informed travel. Over three days, from 9th to 11th November, the second installment of ZafigoX hosted more talks and workshops than the year before. And this time round, it was a standalone event at The Gardens Hotel, Mid Valley City, KL. (In 2017, it was part of the George Town Festival.)

Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir, YAB Dato’ Seri Dr Wan Azizah Dr Wan Ismail, James Chong

The event is an initiative by social activist and travel enthusiast Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir. ZafigoX 2018’s opening remarks were delivered by deputy prime minister, YAB Dato’ Seri Dr Wan Azizah Dr Wan Ismail.

ZafigoX has become known as a space for women to be inspired by trailblazers who have accomplished extraordinary feats. And to connect with other women who share similar passions and interests.

Anita Yusof hugging Hermandari Kartowisastro

Beverly Aisha Roach Workshop 2

Beverly Aisha Roach's self-defense workshop

Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir, YAB Dato' Seri Dr Wan Azizah Dr Wan Ismail, James Chong

Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir, Himadri Gard, Seema Viswanathan, Gabrielle Tan-Helfman

Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir & Iman Corinne Adrienne

Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir & Iman Corinne Adrienne

