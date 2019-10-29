Hidden Gems in Singapore’s Keong Saik Neighbourhood

The charming Keong Saik neighbourhood is in Singapore’s Chinatown. Once a red-light district and the hangout of small-time criminals, it’s now still brimming with activity — but of the trendier kind! A favourite among Singaporeans in the know, Keong Saik is the go-to place to experience the city’s urban culture, gastronomy, energy and personality. One such quirky addition to this neighbourhood is Hotel Soloha, a boutique establishment that recently welcomed its very first guests.
Josh Hu, Hotel Soloha’s founder, shares with us his guide to discovering Keong Saik’s hidden gems. If you’re getting around Singapore using the MRT, disembark at Outram Park.
Wang Yuan Café
View this post on Instagram
Wang Yuan Café is a local start-up that specialises in incorporating modern interpretations into traditional, hearty food. One of their well-known and well-loved dishes is the Signature Traditional Katong Laksa. The café also specialises in classic Taiwanese desserts such as flavoured shaved
ice, of which they have 13 flavours, including Mao Shan Wang and a handful of alcoholic variants. You may also order their sweet buttermilk wafflepops and pancakepops on the side. The Café has free WiFi too – convenient for persons working out of the office as they enjoy a cup of coffee or tea.