Hidden Gems in Singapore’s Keong Saik Neighbourhood

The charming Keong Saik neighbourhood is in Singapore’s Chinatown. Once a red-light district and the hangout of small-time criminals, it’s now still brimming with activity — but of the trendier kind! A favourite among Singaporeans in the know, Keong Saik is the go-to place to experience the city’s urban culture, gastronomy, energy and personality. One such quirky addition to this neighbourhood is Hotel Soloha, a boutique establishment that recently welcomed its very first guests.

Josh Hu, Hotel Soloha’s founder, shares with us his guide to discovering Keong Saik’s hidden gems. If you’re getting around Singapore using the MRT, disembark at Outram Park.