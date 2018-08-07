Her World Picks: Bathrooms Fit For A Queen!

Our team went on a hunt for the most luxurious and comfortable hotel bathrooms in KL — and these are our faves.

If you picked up our April issue, you’d have noticed that we dedicated it to all things bath-related.

Here are our honest reviews:

Villa Samadhi — Adelina Tan, deputy editor

For a tranquil getaway

If marbled floors and a cool, hyper-modern colour palette doesn’t lift your spirits, Villa Samadhi’s rustic-luxe Sarangs may be your cup of tea. Evoking a connection with nature amidst the urban jungle that is KL’s golden triangle, this leafy, bamboo-fringed retreat is a tropical haven dedicated to tranquility. The raw yet sophisticated edge extends to my Luxe Sarang’s extremely spacious bathroom, where soft lights cast mellow shadows on wood, glass, black cement, textured stone, and bamboo.

Urban hideaway

The overall effect is atmospheric – calm and romantic all at once, and fuel for a fertile imagination. I’m inspired to channel a princess from the pages of our local legends, so it’s a nice touch that batik sarungs hang in the closet next to the standard bathrobes. Twin rain showers (his and hers, perfect for lovebirds), bordered on two sides by glass panels that let in sunlight from a private garden, complement this sense of disconnecting from the grid and stepping into the embrace of nature. Of course, without having to leave behind modern comforts, such as lemongrass-scented bath amenities!

Al fresco dips

One of the glass panels at the shower area doubles up as a door that opens up into the garden, where my very own plunge pool sits beneath the sky. It’s a Jacuzzi in the afternoon and late evening, beckoning me in for a relaxing soak to the tune of birdsong and the soft rustling of leaves – bliss. There’s even a jar of skin-softening sea salt to add to the water. My only gripe is the Jacuzzi can get a little noisy when it’s switched on, but the experience as a whole makes up for it.

P/S: The bathroom is so spacious – particularly where the dual-sink vanity table is – it fits a settee and still has plenty of space leftover. I even managed a quick yoga sesh on the smooth wooden floor.

Pic credit: Adelina Tan