Go On a Girls’ Trip To These Rejuvenating Local Getaways

Women are hitting the road, hills, and seas more than ever, but we’re also increasingly looking to vacation with other females. “The number of women traveling with us increased about 65 percent from 2010 to 2016, and bookings for women-only trips are up 160 percent in 2019,” says Megan Behrbaum, the manager of Experiences Strategic Communications at REI. At the heart of the appeal is the bonding experience the getaways provide. “There’s a unique vibe,” Behrbaum says. “The environment becomes

more about community; there’s no sense of competition or conflict.” The result? A more restorative, rejuvenating trip— and a chance to walk away with some new friends. Whether for an overnight escape or a road trip, these local hidden gems will have you raring to go on your next girls-only getaway.

Fitness and Glamping in Kuala Kubu Bharu



You don’t have to travel too far to find what’s good for you. Just slightly over an hour’s drive from KL, check into eco-resort The Sticks (thesticks.my) and kick back kampung-style in one of their stylish tendoks (a cross between a tent and a pondok). Indulge in a bit of back-to-nature activities like jungle trekking, botanical walks and outdoor yoga. Feeling adventurous? Go paragliding or white water rafting instead! From RM206 per person per night, inclusive of dinner and breakfast. Activities charged separately.