Navigation

Best Ways To Keep To Your Holiday Budget

Avoid stressing about money when you're on holiday with these tips.
All About Her
Women's Weekly
June 3, 2019
By Women's Weekly
1 of 6

Keeping to your budget while on holiday can be achieved but you’ll have to be aware of how you’re spending. And unfortunately, it’s a sad reality that accessing your own money when travelling overseas can be costly (to put it mildly). Whether it’s paying extortionate ATM fees or using a credit card for purchases, your costs can add up all too quickly. But there are plenty of ways to make sure your dream getaway doesn’t break the bank, and all it takes is some forward planning.

Skip the hotel breakfast

How many of you voluntarily get up earlier than 9am while you’re on holiday, just to make it on time for that hotel breakfast that ends at 10? If you think about it, most hotel breakfasts are basic and hardly worth waking up for, unless you’re staying in a swanky 5-star hotel. Why would anyone want to get up early while on vacation for cold toast, packet juice and eggs that neverturn out right?
It’s mind-boggling that hotel room packages still come with the option to include breakfast. But the answer is simple — it’s an easy way for the hotel to pad your total bill. Don’t forget, all charges are subject to tax and service fees, daily, which can add up to something obscene at checkout.
Unless you’re making a last minute booking and don’t have a choice, (or you know, Gordon Ramsay himself is cooking), always book your room without breakfast. You’ll either get to enjoy sleeping in late, or have a little adventure exploring the nearby food stalls for a more authentic, local breakfast. Either way, you won’t be missing the hotel breakfast.

1 of 6

More Related Stories