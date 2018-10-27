Rediscover You At This Luxe All-Women Retreat

Eat, work out and love yourself at this all-women edition of Tanjung Jara’s Sucimurni Retreat.

This special edition of the popular retreat takes place from 17th to 19th November. Whether you’re going alone, with your daughter or girlfriends — it’s a weekend of rest, recharge and discovery. That’s because Sucimurni is the Malay concept that emphasizes purity of spirit, health and well-being.

The programme will consist of female-focused classes and workshops led by renowned wellness professionals. These include signature WeBarre classes, Yin Yoga, and a sound and breath meditation

session by Align Origins. You can also look forward to well-being and batik workshops led by The Busy Woman Project and The Batik Boutique respectively.

As food also nurtures body and soul, there’s a cooking class too! You’ll learn the secrets of a Malay kitchen from the resort’s resident chef.

Where To Sign Up

The Sucimurni Retreat, Women’s Edition is priced at RM999++ per room per night, with

maximum occupancy of two adults and one child.

Here’s what’s included:

Accommodation

Return airport transfers from Kuantan

airport

airport Daily breakfast, lunch and dinner

One 50-minute massage for two per stay

Two barre classes

One Yin Yoga session

One sound and breath meditation session

One well-being workshop

One batik workshop

Sucimurni exercise

One Secrets of Malay Kitchen cooking class

Babysitting services are available at the resort for an additional fee.

For bookings and enquiries, click here.

CHECK OUT: 10 Stunning Places You Must Visit In East Malaysia