Rediscover You At This Luxe All-Women Retreat

Eat, work out and love yourself at this all-women edition of Tanjung Jara’s Sucimurni Retreat.
This special edition of the popular retreat takes place from 17th to 19th November. Whether you’re going alone, with your daughter or girlfriends — it’s a weekend of rest, recharge and discovery. That’s because Sucimurni is the Malay concept that emphasizes purity of spirit, health and well-being.
The programme will consist of female-focused classes and workshops led by renowned wellness professionals. These include signature WeBarre classes, Yin Yoga, and a sound and breath meditation
session by Align Origins. You can also look forward to well-being and batik workshops led by The Busy Woman Project and The Batik Boutique respectively.
As food also nurtures body and soul, there’s a cooking class too! You’ll learn the secrets of a Malay kitchen from the resort’s resident chef.
Where To Sign Up
The Sucimurni Retreat, Women’s Edition is priced at RM999++ per room per night, with
maximum occupancy of two adults and one child.
Here’s what’s included:
- Accommodation
- Return airport transfers from Kuantan
airport
- Daily breakfast, lunch and dinner
- One 50-minute massage for two per stay
- Two barre classes
- One Yin Yoga session
- One sound and breath meditation session
- One well-being workshop
- One batik workshop
- Sucimurni exercise
- One Secrets of Malay Kitchen cooking class
Babysitting services are available at the resort for an additional fee.
For bookings and enquiries, click here.
