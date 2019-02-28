Stand With Us On International Women’s Day!

Stand with us at the Blu Inc: Celebrating Women event as we debut the new femme power anthem, Istimewa, which will be performed live by Dayang Nurfaizah. Blu Inc will also release the music video of the song on the large screens at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur during the event. Speaker and advocate against domestic violence, Neelambika, will read an excerpt from her book ‘Taking Charge of My Life’. The book is about how she struggled with abuse, and came out strong in the end. Additionally, there will be a pop-up booth by renowned make-up brand L’Oréal Paris near Acme Bar & Coffee, where mall patrons will be treated to mini makeovers.

We will also be having private screening of Captain Marvel @ GSC after the launch for invited guests. So, if you and your friends are interested to be part of this event, please write in to [email protected] by 5th March 2019! Seats are limited, so be sure to send in your entries today! Only selected readers will be notified.

Blu Inc Media, comprised of EH, Cosmopolitan, Cleo, Her World, Female, Jelita, The Malaysian Women’s Weekly, Shape, GLAM, GLAM Lelaki, Harper’s Bazaar, Nuyou, Icon, The Peak, GLAM Deko and Home & Decor, has initiated this effort to celebrate International Women’s Day 2019. The celebration includes placing inspirational quotes by notable women all over Pavilion Kuala Lumpur between 1-15 March.

Don’t forget to snap a shoefie with the quotes, and #BluIncIWD2019 and #TahanLasak to make a stand for women, and share your relatable quotes with us!

Let women be heard!