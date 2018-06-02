Navigation

Inside Malaysia’s Largest And Only 24-hour Bookshop

It never sleeps and is much more than a place that sells books. Find out why!
June 2, 2018
By Adelina Tan

Good news for book lovers and those looking for places to lepak at odd hours. The 24-hour BookXcess at Tamarind Square, Cyberjaya, is a cavernous 37,000 sq ft, making it Malaysia’s biggest bookstore.

What you can expect

About 250,000 books are on the shelves at any given time, with new titles being introduced to the mix every few days. So, you never know what gems you’ll find! The diverse selection includes art and design, literature, fiction, non-fiction, young adult, children’s books, cookbooks, and many more.

An in-store cafe will open soon, and there are plenty of Instagrammable spots for book haul pics and videos.

Beyond books

This particular BookXcess is also billed as a community space, with tables and chairs for reading, studying and working. Two event rooms are available for rent, and there are plans to set up a Yasmin Ahmad Newseum. Other scheduled activities and surprises are also in store for those who wander in.

img_7743 (2)

Reading, work and study area with power plugs for phones and laptops. They’ve got long tables as well as cubicles.

Webp.net-compress-image (7)

The space set aside for a Yasmin Ahmad Newseum. They’re looking for volunteers, so do get in touch (@yasminatkongheng) if you’re keen.

img_7737 (2)

There are little sections to the side and at the back, making the shop much bigger than it looks if you were to just peek in.

img_7754 (2)

Chick lit and romance fans, rejoice! Look out, too, for the sizeable cookbook section featuring a variety of cuisines.

img_7744 (2)

Fun fact: BookXcess occupies what was once intended to be a parking lot, so there are “no right turn” signs and grids on the floor. But, rest assured, the interior smells of fresh books and a trip to the spa (we kid you not!).

img_7745 (2)

Do make your way to the section housing automobile books (next to the children’s books) to see this restored vintage car.

img_7753 (2)

The children’s section is one of the largest, with bean bags for the kids to flop down on with their reads.

img_7758 (2)

Books as far as the eyes can see!

