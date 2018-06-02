Inside Malaysia’s Largest And Only 24-hour Bookshop

Good news for book lovers and those looking for places to lepak at odd hours. The 24-hour BookXcess at Tamarind Square, Cyberjaya, is a cavernous 37,000 sq ft, making it Malaysia’s biggest bookstore.

What you can expect

About 250,000 books are on the shelves at any given time, with new titles being introduced to the mix every few days. So, you never know what gems you’ll find! The diverse selection includes art and design, literature, fiction, non-fiction, young adult, children’s books, cookbooks, and many more.

An in-store cafe will open soon, and there are plenty of Instagrammable spots for book haul pics and videos.

Beyond books

This particular BookXcess is also billed as a community space, with tables and chairs for reading, studying and working. Two event rooms are available for rent, and there are plans to set up a Yasmin Ahmad Newseum. Other scheduled activities and surprises are also in store for those who wander in.