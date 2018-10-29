How to increase your chances of conceiving

Planning for a baby is a very exciting time for a couple but getting conceived can sometimes be trickier than one is prepared for. This is because a woman is fertile only a few days per cycle. This fertile window starts approximately five days before ovulation and ends on the day of ovulation itself. The day before and the day of ovulation are your most fertile days – this is when you should be having a tumble!

However, it’s not easy to ascertain on our own when ovulation actually takes place. We can only hazard a guess but there’s no way of knowing for sure when those peak days are. To solve this conundrum, the Clearblue Digital Ovulation Test helps women to pinpoint the two most fertile days of their cycle by measuring levels of luteinising hormone (LH). LH levels rise quickly 24 to 36 hours prior to ovulation and various studies have shown that this surge in LH is an accurate and reliable marker of ovulation that is soon to take place.

Clearblue Digital Ovulation Test works by detecting pre-ovulatory LH surge and extensive laboratory tests have shown that it is over 99 per cent accurate at detecting this surge.

When the Test Ready symbol appears, the user just needs to hold the Absorbent Sampler in her urine stream for five to seven seconds. After 20 to 40 secondsm, the Test Ready symbol will flash to show that the test is working.

After three minutes, the Test Holder automatically reads and interprets the test result and delivers a O for a No LH surge and a smiley for a Positive LH surge result. A smiley simply means it’s time to get busy!