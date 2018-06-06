Iconic Designer Kate Spade Passes Away At 55

The world was saddened today with the news of the demise of accessories and fashion designer, Kate Spade. She was found in her bedroom, with a red scarf around her neck, in an apparent suicide. A note was left, reportedly containing a message for her 13-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrix, saying, “Bea – I have always loved you. This is not your fault.”

Following the tragic news, many of the designer’s friends and fans, shared messages of love and support for her family, and how her creations have made their lives better.

Fellow designer Kenneth Cole spoke of her influence on fashion.

Designer Cynthia Rowley shared a photo from happier times, when they were both expecting.

Many personalities shared how Kate Spade pieces were important items in their lives, often accompanying significant milestones and moments.

Personalities and celebrities also highlighted the importance of mental health, empathising with the late designer, with YouTube personality Kristina Kuzmic, whose comedic videos often focus on parenting issues, rationalising the late designer’s decision and calling for the public to be less judgemental.

One Twitter user, Blake Odgers, pointed out how depression is ubiquitous, and that anyone suffering from it should know that they are never alone.

RIP Kate Spade.