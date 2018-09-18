How To Safely Remove Dust And Dirt From Your Gadgets

Your tech gadgets are most likely to accumulate dust and dirt over time. While the inside of your smartphones may not be prone to tiny dust bunnies since they are usually well-sealed, you might need to take a closer look at its outlets like the cable or headphone outlets, or speaker holes. Notice that they’re not exactly squeaky clean? Then you’ll need to know how to safely remove dust and dirt from gadgets. You don’t want to accidentally damage any components by using the wrong technique.

Devices That Need Cleaning

Don’t limit the tech spring cleaning to just your phones. Take a look around to see which of your devices might need more careful and delicate cleaning. These would include your:-

Phones

Computers

Laptops

Keyboards

Printers

Scanners

Photocopier

Camera

Other photo equipment

Scientific and lab equipment, should you have any. This could include telescopes and binoculars.

Clocks and watches

Radios

As these devices contain components that are minute and sensitive, it’s important to know exactly how to safely remove dust and dirt from gadgets and gears. You’ll also want to clean the crevices and in-between spaces, too, without damaging your device.

The Right Way To Safely Remove Dust And Dirt From Your Gadgets

Firstly, determine which area needs cleaning. Different parts of your device will require different methods and tools. The different areas would include:-

the screen

keypads

cable ports

speaker outlets

lenses

How To Clean Screens

Don’t think that you can simply use soap and water or any old cleaning solution on the screens of your devices. Whether cleaning your phone, computer screen or camera lense, the wrong solution could scratch the surface. You would also need to use the right cloth to avoid scratches. Also, do not ever spray anything directly onto the screens. Instead, spray the correct and specific solution onto a soft microfibre cloth and gently wipe the surface with the cloth. If you can find pre-moistened wipes that are specifically made for electronics, then that makes your job easier.

For bigger and less sensitive items, like your computer keyboards, you can just turn them over and gently tap out any dirt and crumbs from eating breakfast at the work station. This could work for your landline phones and radios, too.

Have stubborn dust that are just out of your reach? Blow these away using a can of compressed air. Yes, it’s a thing! These have slightly more pressure than blowing with your mouth but are safer than vacuuming the dust out. There are actually a few brands that sell these compressed air cans, which can be found online. In Malaysia, you can look out for the WD-40 Specialist Dust Free Air Duster. These can be found at most hardware and DIY stores, as well as computer and camera equipment stores. Of course, you can also find them online on sites such as Lazada and Amazon, as well as on the WD-40 website.

The WD-40 Specialist Dust Free Air Duster is powerful enough to remove dust and dirt easily, yet it is non-abrasive and non-corosive. You’ll feel more at ease using this on your digital devices. In fact, it can even be used for other household uses, such as for clearing the dust and crumbs in crevices in your car.

Now that you know how to properly clean your gadgets, make sure to not forget to actually clean them out once in a while!