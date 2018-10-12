How To Reuse Paint To Make A Decorative Plate

If you have excess paint lying around the house following a home decoration project, don’t throw them out. You can reuse paint to make a decorative object. Nippon Paint recently held a “Create-It-Yourself” workshop and shared tips and ideas on reusing paint to make a decorative plate. Interior designer Ben Firdaus showed a step-by-step on painting a wooden plate and stencilling in an image, which had workshop attendees trying out various designs using the paints and stencil provided. The results were quite impressive, as if you bought the plate from home decor shop, but customised to fit your individual taste.

Happy crafting!