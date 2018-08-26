It’s that time of year again. When plantations in Indonesia raze the land to make way for a new crops, and we on the other side of the ocean share the after effects of haze. Make no mistake, haze can be harmful to our health, indeed. This is due to the small smoke particles that could infect our heart and lungs. It could be even more dangerous for people with chronic conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COBD), or have experienced heart failure. Children and the elderly could also have worse reactions compared to young and healthy adults. Thus, its important to know how to protect yourself from the haze, as well as your loved ones.

How To Protect Yourself From The Haze

When there is threat of haze in the air, it’s better to limit yourself to indoor activities. According to GT Lim, who is General Manager, Safety & Graphics Business Group at 3M Malaysia, to lessen the effects of haze, the following is recommended:-

Avoid outdoor activities

Wear a dust mask when outside

Reduce burning of biomass fuels

Reduce frying and smoking at home

Use an air filtration unit

Take supplemental antioxidants

To truly protect yourself, especially when haze levels are in the danger zone, the best would be a respirator device. This is considered better than a simple nose and mouth covering like the medical or surgical masks. These may not provide adequate protection.

Advantages of Using the N95 Respirator To Protect Yourself From The Haze

The N95 respirator from 3M has been tested and certified by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) in the United States to be at least 95% efficient in filtering very fine particles. These particles can be as fine as 0.3 microns. Using a respirator could significantly reduce your risk of inhaling hazardous airborne particles.

How To Use The N95 Respirator Correctly

To ensure correct usage of the N95 respirator, check the following steps:-

Firstly, ensure that you are using the correct-sized respirator to suite your face. The respirator should fit tightly to the face and and create a seal between your face and the respirator. Put the mask on your face and pull its two headbands over your head. The lovwe headband should rest on your neck, while the upper band around your head. Press the metallic strip on top at the sides with the forefingers and middle fingers of both hands. This ensures a closer fit. To check the seal, cover the mask lightly with both hands and exhale sharply. Air should not escape through the sides. To check negative pressure, cover the mask lightly with both hands and inhale sharply. The mask should depress slightly inward.

When Is It Harmful To Go Outside

The Ministry of Health (MOH) advises usage of the N95 respirator when the Air Pollutant Index (API) reaches 101 and above. When the API reaches 201, this is considered very unhealthy and most should avoid going outdoors until the air is less polluted.

3M N95 masks are available at outlets such as Homepro, BIG Supermarket, Village Grocer, Homefix, Tesco, Guardian, Caring Pharmacy and hardware stores. Alternatively, you can also purchase the N95 masks online at Lmall or at Lazada, or call 3M Malaysia directly for distributor contacts should you need a larger volume of respirators.