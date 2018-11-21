How to Prevent and Prepare for a House Fire

Fires at home can be unpredictable. But you can prepare your home and prevent fires from happening. To ensure that your home is kept save at all times from unwanted accidents, here are a few key tips to follow.

Five Key Points to Prevent Fires at Home

Install fire alarms in all key rooms in your home. Aside from the kitchen, ensure you install a fire alarm in the bedrooms and living room area. Do not overload electric outlets. Using multiple extension cords together to plug multiple electrical appliances into one outlet does not eliminate fire hazards. Always check if your electric outlet can handle the voltage of your appliances.

3. Prevention measures such as having multiple fire extinguishers conveniently and strategically located in a home should also be taken.

4. As fires can happen when you least expect it. It is recommended that you and your family have a comprehensive safety and evacuation plan in place. However, planning alone won’t help as in times of panic, you may forget your plan. Therefore, it is equally important that these plans are practiced together as a family. Parents should also have plans in place for young children who are not able to get outside by themselves. For example, parents can plan who will help each child get out safely.

5. Some additional steps to take include ensuring all exits are clear of clutter. It is also important to have a safe meeting place outside the home – far enough away from the structure, but close enough for the children to get there easily.

Another important key factor is to get your home properly insured. This way, in case of any unwanted incidents, your home is protected and you will be able to have the support needed to rebuild your home.

