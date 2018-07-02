How To Keep Up Consistent Energy Levels

Many of us aspire to do so many things but everyone has only 24 hours per day. For some women, there are goals that we can achieve and then there are some that we just have to let slide for the time being. However, some women just seem to be able to do it all! They seem to be able to keep a consistent energy level all day, every day. So what’s the secret? It could just be a combination of any or all of the following expert tips:

1. Never Skip Breakfast

We’re sure you’ve heard it often enough, but let’s just reiterate this point for good measure. If you want to have consistent energy levels, you need to have breakfast every day. In fact, try not to skip any meal. Studies published in Nutritional Health journal have found that missing meals could lead to a greater feeling of fatigue at the end of the day, says nutritionist Samantha Heller of New York University.

2. Consume More Magnesium

If you’re eating enough but still feel tired, you may have a magnesium deficiency. A study done at the Human Nutrition Research Center of the Department of Agriculture in Grand Forks, North Dakota, in the United States found that women with magnesium deficiencies had higher heart rates. Thus, they required more oxygen to do physical tasks and so their body were working harder. This can leave you feeling tired more easily. The recommended daily intake of magnesium is 300mg for women, and you can get your fix by eating more whole grains and fish and adding a handful of almonds, hazelnuts or cashew nuts to your menu.

3. Drink More Water

Being dehydrated makes you feel tired, says nutritionist Keith Ayoob, an associate professor at the Albert Einstein School of Medicine, New York, and author of The Uncle Sam Diet. So the next time you’re falling asleep at the desk or are feeling lethargic, just gulp down a tall glass of cool water. Says Ayoob, “After exercise, your body is likely craving fluids.” So make sure you get your water fix following a workout. Speaking of which…

4. Exercise More

If you find your energy levels getting low nearing the end of the day but there is still so much to do, schedule in exercise time in your day if you haven’t already. And don’t worry about having the perfect place to workout or hiring a trainer or any of that, as walking for as little as 10 minutes might just do the trick. This has been proven in experiments conducted by Dr Robert Thayer, PhD at California State University, which also found that taking consistent walks for three weeks will help lift overall energy levels and even your mood, thus providing consistent energy levels every day.

5. Less Multitasking, More Prioritizing

Dr Monique Wells, founder and CEO of the Wells International Foundation that works to help women realize their highest potential, recommends tackling tasks from the “top down.” This means doing the biggest task first and the least important one last, because your energy levels can only go so far per day. Thus, it’s better to spend “fresh” energy on the important tasks that require more thinking and effort. You can then do smaller, less-taxing tasks later after a brief rest. If you do the small task first, you may not have as much mental and/or physical energy to spend on the more important tasks after that. Of course, if the one small task is super-simple and takes all of five minutes, then go ahead and cross it off that list. Just be sure not to take on too many small tasks until you inadvertently let the big to-dos slip.