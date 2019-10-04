How To Hygge Up Your Home, Even In Tropical Malaysia

What is Hygge?

Ever wonder why Denmark ranks as one of the happiest countries in the world? The Danes embrace a lifestyle concept called ‘Hygge’ (pronounced ‘hoo-ga’), which emphasizes on cosiness relating to companionship and wholesomeness. In contrary to living a life that revolves around checking your social media and work emails constantly! Rachel Lee, the runner-up of reality show competition The Apartment: Passion for Design, describes Hygge as more than just a feeling; rather, it’s a mindset. We may already be doing it unknowingly, by enjoying a cosy evening with friends and family, or enjoying a favourite book with a hot cup of choco. It’s about consciously enjoying and appreciating the simple pleasures of life.

How to Hygge at home

Hygge living can be achieved simply by creating a cosy nook at home. This inspirational corner is one that you can retreat to every day after work. By incorporating Hygge elements into our living spaces, we’re inviting in the tranquility and peacefulness we need in a fast-paced life. At the launch of Hooga‘s latest and biggest outlet at 1 Utama, the experts shared with Her World some tips on creating a Hygge home.