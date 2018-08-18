HOW TO BE MINDFUL THROUGH YOUR 9 TO 5 ROUTINE

What do Google, Goldman Sachs and Transport for London have in common? They all swear by mindfulness to enrich the working lives of their employees. And the good news is that you can do it too.

So what exactly does it entail? Well, here’s what it isn’t; it’s not about emptying your mind of thoughts and it’s not a simple relaxation technique. Mindfulness is about paying attention to the present moment in a non-judgemental way. You’re not trying to analyse or change anything; you’re trying to bring about greater self-awareness, to get familiar with the patterns of your thoughts and emotions.

What’s more, mindfulness can help tap into your creative potential. If we’re always thinking too far ahead, that can really limit our thinking. Whereas if we’re present, we’re more open to unforeseen possibilities and that can open up our thinking.

Here are some mindfulness exercises to try:

This article first appeared on The Singapore Women’s Weekly.