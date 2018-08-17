How Is Pakatan Harapan Doing After 100 Days?

Whether you are a supporter of the new government or the old, almost all Malaysians have been following the progress of the the Pakatan Harapan government very closely. Well it has been 100 days of Pakatan Harapan, since the new government was elected, following the 14th General Election on 9 May 2018, and everyone wants to know if the government led by re-elected previously-retired Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is really as bad or as good as what the WhatsApp messages are saying. Here are 10 of Pakatan Harapan’s promises made when they were campaigning for GE14 and where each of these issues stand at now.

Status of 10 Promises After 100 Days of Pakatan Harapan

Here are the 10 promises outlined in the Pakatan Harapan manifesto and whether they have been fulfilled, partially fulfilled or are in progress:-

Promise 1: Abolish the GST and take steps to reduce cost of living.

Status: Fulfilled (For now)

We are all enjoying cheaper prices on most purchases and payments, and many are grateful for finally being able to set aside some money for savings (it sounds extreme, but we have heard the complaints during GST days). However, many of us are also waiting to see how the upcoming Sales and Service Tax (SST) that will be implemented will affect our purchasing power and hope that it will not be a burden.

Promise 2: Stabilise the price of petrol and introduce targeted petrol subsidies.

Status: Partially fulfilled

With the price of RON95 stabilised at RM2.20 per litre, most Malaysians are happy enough that our days of playing the guessing game each week are over. However, many still hope that rates can be brought down in future as the current price is still on the high side compared to what we previously enjoyed. Of course, there is a general understanding that the government may not be able to help subsidise the price of petrol right now and no one is really complaining. Meanwhile, the price of RON97 petrol and diesel fuel are still on float basis, but this does not seem to affect the majority of Malaysians.

Promise 3: Abolish unnecessary debts that have been imposed on FELDA settlers

Status: In progress

The progress for this promise seems to be slow, with no concrete measures announced on this issue. To date, it has been stated that under consideration are steps to reduce loan interest rates and helping the settlers improve their revenues so that they can repay debts better. In its defense, the Harapan manifesto committee contend that the Felda database is “terrible” and that certain handouts to settlers may have been listed as debts in accounting books. Harapan is still working on this, however, and they will continue to help the settlers with the aim of empowering them.

Promise 4: Introduce EPF contribution for housewives

Status: Partially fulfilled

As a way to protect the interests of housewives who mostly do not earn their own income, the Pakatan Harapan promised that 2% from their husband’s 11% will go towards an EPF account for the wife. Right now, the program is at Step 1, after the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) announced that registration for i-Suri, an incentive scheme for housewives, widows and single mothers, is now open starting form 15 August 2018. Based on eligibility, with a minimum contribution of RM5 per month into their retirement savings accounts, the Government will contribute an incentive of RM40 per month. The 5% contribution from husbands, that has been discussed and proposed earlier, might only be implemented in the year 2020.

Promise 5: Equalise the minimum wage nationally and start the processes to increase the minimum wage

Status: Partially fulfilled

Pakatan Harapan promised to set national minimum wage to RM1,500 but this is to be fulfilled in five years’ time, and not under the 100 days’ deadline. However, they have fulfilled their pledge to commence the process and standardise the minimum wage between East Malaysia and West Malaysia. Currently, the minimum wage for employees in West Malaysia is RM1,000 per month, while it’s RM920 per month for those in East Malaysia.

Promise 6: Postpone the repayment of PTPTN to all graduates whose salaries are below RM4,000 per month and abolish the blacklisting policy

Status: Partially fulfilled

The good news for all payment defaulters to the National Higher Education Fund Corporation, or the Perbadanan Tabung Pendidikan Tinggi Nasional (PTPTN), is that there is no longer an overseas travel ban for them. Well, at least for 265,149 out of the 433,708 names on the PTPTN blacklist. However, it seems that the postponement of repayment for those earning less than RM4,000 per month has been… postponed. PTPTN is working with a few agencies, including EPF, to find a workable way to determine a borrower’s income, which may include looking at their EPF contributions.

Promise 7: Set up Royal Commissions of Inquiry on 1MDB, FELDA, MARA and Tabung Haji, and to reform the governance of these bodies

Status: In progress

So far, Malaysians have been following updates on 1MDB, but not much on the other agencies, while the Royal Commissions of Inquiry has yet to be set up. Apparently, setting up the Royal Commissions now would interfere with investigations that are already ongoing for all the entities involved. This doesn’t diminish the fact that investigations are being done even without the commissions, so the rakyat are pretty much not that bothered about this at the moment.

Promise 8: Set up a Special Cabinet Committee to properly enforce the Malaysia Agreement 1963

Status: Partially fulfilled

Not much progress has been made on this issue, but at least the cabinet has given approval to set up the committee, though no members have been named thus far. The committee will work towards improving public understanding of the Malaysia Agreement as well as implementing the agreements following further studies.

Promise 9: Introduce Skim Peduli Sihat with RM500 worth of funding for the B40 group for basic treatments in registered private clinics.

Status: In progress

While most Malaysians have the utmost confidence that this will be implemented sooner or later, it hasn’t yet thus far, except for in the state of Selangor by the state government. Financial constraints have been cited as the main reason – an understandable point for most Malaysians, especially fans of the current government. The Minister of Health, Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad has announced that the government is very much committed towards making the scheme a reality, so this is something that the people can look forward to.

Promise 10: Initiate a comprehensive review of all megaprojects that have been awarded to foreign countries.

Status: Fulfilled

In terms of reviewing all the megaprojects undertaken by the previous government, the reviews have definitely been conducted. This includes the MRT 3 that has been cancelled, the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail project that has been postponed and the suspended East Coast Rail Link project, which is under review while the government weighs the pros and cons of continuing the project. This has generally been met with approval that the government is being deliberate with how the country’s resources are being utilised.

Final Tally

On this 100th day since Pakatan Harapan has been elected government, the status of the 10 promises stand as follows:-

Fulfilled: 2

Partially fulfilled: 5

In progress: 3

This report card may not seem particularly excellent, but it has been only 100 days. The new government have about 5 years to prove their worth as all Malaysians continue to follow their progress, remind them of their promises and criticise their actions where needed. The Pakatan Harapan coalition have been chosen by the rakyat to bring positive change to the country and they need to deliver on all angles to retain the citizens’s trust and confidence in them.