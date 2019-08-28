Hotel Room Hacks To Make Your Stay A Bit Comfortable If You’re On A Budget

Often, three or four-star hotels might not have all the luxuries like a fancy coffee machine or even luxurious toiletries. However, these hotel room hacks could help make up for it!

We’re certain you’ve got holiday plans coming up. That said, don’t forget to try out these handy tricks; they could potentially make your affordable hotel stays a little more comfortable.

Use The Kettle Or Coffee Maker To Cook Small Meals

For hotel stays that don’t come with complimentary breakfast, you can boil some eggs in the kettle or coffee maker. The coffee filter basket can be used to steam a small serving of vegetables too. Heat up food on the coffee maker’s warming plate, but be considerate and use an aluminium foil for hygiene purposes.